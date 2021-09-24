Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Elon Musk and Grimes Officially Split 'On Great Terms'

The billionaire and the singer were together for three years.

By
Billionaire Elon Musk and his partner, musician Grimes, have separated according to a report by Page Six.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told the news outlet in a statement. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The pair are parents to one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, which is pronounced phonetically as the letters “X, A, I.”

Musk and Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) have been together for three years, making their first public debut at the Met Gala in 2018.

The couple briefly unfollowed each other on social media in August 2018 following a bizarre Instagram story from musician Azealia Banks slamming the couple.

However, two months later, the pair was spotted back together picking pumpkins with Musk’s children.

“I’m looking for a long-term relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand,” Musk said in a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, prior to meeting Grimes. “I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”

As of Friday afternoon, Musk was ranked the second richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $197 billion, per Forbes.

Emily Rella

