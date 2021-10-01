Babbel Live Lets Students Join Interactive Online Classes to Master a Foreign Language

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the calendar gets ready to flip from summer to fall, it's natural to think that the traditional summer travel season is coming to an end. But in the age of Covid, traditional travel patterns are mostly out the window with Americans saying they're mostly ready to get back out there and see the world, regardless of the season.

Babbel

Among the nearly 75 percent of Americans who said they planned to travel this year, 36 percent said they would be on a trip this summer, while a sizable 23 percent were holding off and waiting for a fall destination instead.

That means barring virus patterns and international travel restrictions, there will be a lot of Americans heading out to see the world over the next few months. But while half the Earth's population is bilingual, only 20 percent of Americans can make that claim.

And if you don't know the language, you won't find anybody who says you aren't missing out on the full international travel experience. The way to truly immerse yourself in another culture is through language. Babbel has been supporting that idea for nearly 15 years with an award-winning app that's helped more than 10 million students learn a foreign tongue.

Now, the company has launched a new way to get fluent in another language, mixing its proven language learning system with the only method that's shown equal success over the millennia: just sitting down and talking your way through the learning.

Babbel Live brings language learning to the virtual classroom.

Babbel Live is the company's new, yet old, yet new offshoot, which expands the range of Babbel's renowned teaching. With Babbel Live, students attend live online courses, learn new lessons from vetted and certified language teachers (4.8/5 satisfaction score), then practice those skills one-on-one to help make the learning real and improve their speaking performance almost immediately.

Once students choose their monthly Babbel Live plan they get access to an unlimited amount of courses per day that they can join. Whether they want to learn Spanish, French, German, or Italian, each course is centered around a particularly important topic for studies like work, travel, dining, family, and more.

Choose the area you want to learn, then scroll through a roster of more than 70 to 80 courses available per day. Each is fronted by one of Babbel Live's top-quality instructors, with class times scheduled virtually around the clock to accommodate any student's availability.

Meanwhile, each class will only include up to six students. With that tiny teacher-to-student ratio, learners are guaranteed plenty of quality time with their instructor working on the communication skills they need. As students speak with each other, the instructor can listen to their pronunciation, word use, and overall performance, then offer concrete tips for improvement.

Get the Babbel app, too.

In addition to coursework that digs beyond the words and grammar into the life, atmosphere, and uniqueness of each language’s root culture, the Babbel Live training also comes with another major selling point. Along with the live courses, users also unlock the entire archive of Babbel training around their given language.

Around their live lesson times, students can even further immerse themselves in their learning, accessing Babbel’s treasure trove of podcasts, games, readings, and other training aids to help reinforce the study.

Celebrate culture and learn a new language with Babbel Live today! Learners can jump in and be a part of Babbel Live’s new/old approach to language training by heading over to the Babbel Live website to get up to 65 percent off, picking a learning plan, then scheduling courses to start a language journey now.

