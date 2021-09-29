Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Dollar Tree Announced Price Increases and People are Losing it: 'This is Really the End of Times I Fear'

The chain will be raising certain item prices to above $1.

By

With so many discount and chain drugstores to choose from, it’s nearly imperative that each individual one find its niche.

John Greim | Getty Images

For dollar stores, this is a no-brainer — everything in there should cost, well, one dollar much like the category claims.

But it looks like Dollar Tree is looking to shake things up amid the challenging retail landscape thanks to the pandemic by announcing that it will now start selling items for more than $1.

We know, audible gasp.

“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar - and we remain committed to that core proposition - but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” said Michael Witynski, President and CEO of Dollar Tree in a statement. “We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.”

Naturally, the masses were less than thrilled about the switch-up.

"This is really the end times I fear," one user joked.

"Dollar Tree has become the very thing it swore to destroy," another darkly pointed out. "These are truly dark times."

Dollar Tree currently has 15,865 storefronts across the U.S. and Canada which also include stores under the name Family Dollar.

“We are a ‘test-and-learn’ organization which is what we are doing with this new initiative,” Witynski said. “We listen to our customers and believe it will make shopping with us an even better experience.”

Dollar Tree was up around 10.04% year over year as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

