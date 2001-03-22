Franchisee Paul Saber Joins McDonald's USA As Senior Vice President

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-Alan Feldman, president of McDonald's USA, announced that Paul Saber, a McDonald's franchisee and chairman of the National Leadership Council of owner/operators, will join McDonald's USA as a senior vice president. In this position, Saber will work with McDonald's senior management and franchisees, focusing on enhancing the customer experience in McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

"Delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction is our number-one priority, and Paul is one of the best and most dedicated practitioners and advocates of outstanding quality, service and cleanliness-the cornerstones of our business," Feldman said. "He brings the experience and personal passion for the business that will help us achieve our vision of being the world's best quick-service restaurant experience. I am confident that Paul's knowledge of the McDonald's system and his owner/operator perspective will be powerful assets as we focus on increasing sales and growing our U.S. business."

Saber began his McDonald's career in 1985 as a franchisee in the Atlanta region. For the past decade, he has owned and operated a dozen McDonald's in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"I have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for and a strong commitment to this business," said Saber. "I am excited about my new role working with the company and owner/operator community to deliver an even higher level of customer satisfaction." - PR Newswire

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market