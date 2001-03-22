Franchisee Paul Saber Joins McDonald's USA As Senior Vice President

<b></b>

March 22, 2001 2 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois-Alan Feldman, president of McDonald's USA, announced that Paul Saber, a McDonald's franchisee and chairman of the National Leadership Council of owner/operators, will join McDonald's USA as a senior vice president. In this position, Saber will work with McDonald's senior management and franchisees, focusing on enhancing the customer experience in McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

"Delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction is our number-one priority, and Paul is one of the best and most dedicated practitioners and advocates of outstanding quality, service and cleanliness-the cornerstones of our business," Feldman said. "He brings the experience and personal passion for the business that will help us achieve our vision of being the world's best quick-service restaurant experience. I am confident that Paul's knowledge of the McDonald's system and his owner/operator perspective will be powerful assets as we focus on increasing sales and growing our U.S. business."

Saber began his McDonald's career in 1985 as a franchisee in the Atlanta region. For the past decade, he has owned and operated a dozen McDonald's in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"I have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for and a strong commitment to this business," said Saber. "I am excited about my new role working with the company and owner/operator community to deliver an even higher level of customer satisfaction." - PR Newswire