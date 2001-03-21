My Queue

Are You A Good Boss?

You may think so, but how do you really know?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A good way to figure out what kind of boss you are is in Jim Miller's book Best Boss, Worst Boss.

Since many business owners are unaware of their behavior, Miller hopes reading good boss, bad boss stories can teach you to be one of the good ones. If, for example, you're like the tightwad owner who charges his staff 30 cents for every personal phone call, you'll likely have a harder time attracting employees.

Being a "good" entrepreneur often directly impacts the bottom line. Miller's best bosses are generous, empowering and compassionate. And workers who feel appreciated are not only happier, but more productive, efficient and loyal, which can only help your business grow.

