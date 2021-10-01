This CEO Brings Cutting-Edge Results in the Oil and Gas Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As contemporary gas prices inflate to heights unseen since the 2008 global financial crisis, financial experts view the ability to provide cheap and efficient energy as important as ever. Hear from Gil Holzman, President and CEO of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, an energy exploration company, which in the past few years has expanded its reach worldwide.

Founded in 2011, Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd ((TSX: EOG.V)) is an oil and gas exploration operation specializing in classifying, acquiring and developing exclusive offshore petroleum opportunities around the world. As a young company, its projects allow for low-cost entry in unprecedented and uncharted regions. Eco Atlantic is based in Toronto, Canada but operates on a global level in order to launch and promote new projects, in addition to formulating new deals with major partners.

Since its establishment, Gil has served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas. Holzman is well prepared for the position, presenting nearly twenty years of entrepreneurial experience in the mining and energy resource sectors throughout South America and Africa. Prior to co-founding Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas and serving as CEO, he was a co-founder of GP Minerals Ltd, a private resource investment and development company. Holzman later served as the Managing Director of Bombardier Inc’s Middle East Region and has since held several strategic consultancy roles, including co-founding GCS Issue Management Ltd., an international political consultancy firm.

Holzman founded Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas due to his strong interest in the industry as well as his strong ties to the African continent. Over the years, Holzman he has found success in the energy sector and has been noted as “one of Israel’s most successful entrepreneurs.” While Eco’s projects are focused on Africa and South America, the West can see how important consistent investment in oil and gas is at home.

As stated in recent news sources, oil prices have been surging due to projections in increases in overall demand as governments and multinational corporations anticipate the burden of COVID to fade. In accordance with financial experts, the energy sector (especially natural gas) has experienced significant market increases compared to the previous decade. According to Eco Atlantic, the company has its sights set on finding new sources of energy in untapped regions around the world, especially in South America and Africa, these projects can exert global effects.

According to Holzman, “Looking at today’s inflated gas prices, which are hurting Americans and Europeans and mainly due to lack of oil projects development in recent years, investment in oil exploration and drilling for more resources is still vital to the world economy. This year, we were excited to see ExxonMobil’s intentions for Canje exploration, currently drilling the Sapote-1 well and applying for twelve new drilling permits for next year and beyond, and we look forward to being able to select and define our own targets on Orinduik block soon.”

Currently, Eco Atlantic is listed on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX-V: EOG.V) as well as the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ECO) and has developed a comprehensive strategy in order to raise its market value. In November 2020, the company successfully negotiated a ten-year re-issuance of its four licenses in Namibia, Africa. The deal was received and confirmed by the government in February 2021. Eco Atlantic has additionally been allocated a drilling permit on the Cooper Block (Operator). Also, the company is the majority stakeholder in Solear Ltd., a privately held independent clean energy investment firm focusing on solar development projects in southern Europe.

In South America, Eco Guyana, a subsidiary Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, holds a 15% working interest in Guyana’s Orinduik Block – a 1,800 km2 prospective drilling area. The company is working alongside TOQAP Guyana B.V. ("TOQAP"), a company jointly owned by TotalEnergies E&P Guyana B.V. (25%) and Qatar Petroleum and Operator Tullow Oil (60%). The block is adjacent and up dip to the Stabroek Block, which is operated by ExxonMobil and has already produced twenty major discoveries. It is estimated that the block contains over 9 billion barrels of oil and other recoverable resources.

In June 2021, Eco acquired a 6.4% interest in JHI Associates Inc. (with the option to increase its stake to 10%). JHI is a private company that maintains a 17.5% WI in the 4,800km2 Canje Block. Canje block Partners include ExxonMobil (Operator – 35%), TotalEnergies (35%) and Mid Atlantic (12.5%). In August 2021, ExxonMobil applied for an additional 12 environmental permits for possible wells to be drilled in 2022 on the Canje Block.

On September 22-23, 2021, Holzman was a featured speaker at the Africa E&P Summit in London, which was broadcasted virtually to a global audience. The conference aimed to assemble prominent energy executives across the African oil and energy industries to “hear directly from key players and decision-makers from corporate players active in Africa through to fast-moving independents, finance, legal and service & supply companies and African governments and NOC’s seeking investors.” The event was hosted by Frontier Energy Network and is sponsored by leading energy companies, including BP (British Petroleum), TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, and Royal Dutch Shell.

Under the leadership of Gil Holzman, Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. is bringing in more projects and forming strategic partnerships with global energy players, including Total and ExxonMobil. According to notable financial experts, the company contains major market potential for present and future investors due to favorable market conditions and Eco Atlantic’s recent expansion announcements. As Holzman continues to develop and solidify his low-cost energy agenda, energy investors should take notice, not only of Eco Atlantic but its rising chief executive and their plan to take their operation to the next stage and create big returns to their shareholders.

Note from writer: I was compensated to write an independent opinion about this company. This is not an investment advice.