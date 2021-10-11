Josh Horowitz

VC Investor. Passionate about Cybersecurity, BioTech & Cannabis

Latest

Lifestyle

How Generative AI Will Enable More Inclusive Digital Experiences

Despite the continuous tide of positive change, a certain demographic has struggled with accessing the web.

Lifestyle

The Future Of Smoking: Which Company Is Poised To Disrupt This 2,000-Year-Old Industry?

SameTaste, an Israeli-based company, recently claimed to have achieved what all the major tobacco companies are actively seeking: a vape liquid that produces the exact same personal experience of legacy tobacco cigarettes

News and Trends

Analysis: With Oceansix Agreement Signed, Alkemy Faces a Bright Future

With its innovative technology, Alkemy is addressing a significant global environmental challenge and the company has global ambitions as a result

Technology

This Platform Is Harnessing AI To Treat Diabetes

Dreamed's Endodigital treats diabetes patients through algorithms

News and Trends

Why this Canadian-Israeli Stock Grew 121% This Year

Innocan Pharma operates three primary and distinct segments: research and development (R&D) of CBD-loaded exosomes, R&D of the use of CBD-loaded liposomes, and commercialization and sale of branded CBD-integrated pharmaceutical and topical treatment products

Leadership

Story Of a Rising CEO Of Canadian CBD One-stop-shop

Ayurcann Holdings, led by CEO Igal Sudman, is one of Canada's youngest but most distinguished and nominated cannabis extraction and processing companies. The CEO reveals Ayurcann's 2022 strategic plan to key investors

