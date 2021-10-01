Intelligent Video Solutions Concludes $3.2Mn Pre-Series B Transaction

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Video advertising enablement platform, Intelligent Video Solutions (iVS) recently announced its latest round in fund-raising of $3.2 million. The pre-Series B round, led by Tin Men Capital as well as notable investors such as Vulpes, Kickstart Ventures, and SGInnovate, will extend the platform’s lead in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. It will also allow the company to expand to new territories in Asia-Pacific, namely Japan and Australia.

“We believe there are still large untapped opportunities in the AVOD market in the Asia Pacific. Our focus remains on building out a business model with fully aligned incentives between media companies and vendors. This remains an ongoing challenge in markets where CPMs are low, while costs of delivery are broadly the same as in mature markets like the US or Europe. TinMen Capital was a great fit for our funding round, given their team’s exposure to media and adtech. To aid this expansion strategy, we are on an active talent hunt. We will announce various senior executive hires in the coming weeks,” added Milan Reinartz, chief executive officer, iVS.

Its net revenue grew by 537 percent since its last funding round in February 2019. This is despite global slumps due to the pandemic.

"We were convinced by the iVS team’s tremendous progress over the past year and see clear paths to fill in the gaps in the AVOD (advertising-based Video on Demand) market across the Asia Pacific. This translates to the ability to monetize higher cost per thousand impressions (CPM) for the benefit of iVS’s publisher partners while keeping costs of delivery at around the same levels,” shared Murli Ravi, co-founder, Tin Men Capital.

“We are excited to be able to help local publishers and broadcasters retain independence and monetization leverage while offering advertisers brand-safe instream video ad inventory at scale across markets,” said Hari Shankar, chief revenue officer, iVS.

iVS provides publishers with the ability to deliver and optimize their video advertising inventory without ceding control and customer ownership to third-party video platforms. Working on a pure success-based business model, the company eradicates cost and traffic cannibalization barriers for publishers and broadcasters. iVS currently serves more than 100 million unique visitors with access to over 1 billion premium video ad impressions per month. Recently, the company also announced the launch of its in-stream video advertising marketplace in Southeast Asia which gives advertisers a single point-of-access to in-stream video inventory across top tier publishers in the region.

Its clients include publishers such as Kompas Gramedia, Kapanlagi, ABS-CBN, The Manila Times, Mothership, and more as well as media agencies such as Publicis, Dentsu, IPG, and brands such as Disney Plus, Netflix, and Spotify. ​​