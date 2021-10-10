This Solar Generator Can be a Life Saver in a Power Outage

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're all looking for ways to save money, but entrepreneurs tend to be a bit savvier when it comes to cutting back. There are a ton of ways to save money in your business, but some of the smartest cost-saving measures come at home. Take, for instance, the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE. Pick one up for 26 percent off while this sale lasts.

Generark

This ingenious at-home solar generator is the most reliable, versatile, and portable emergency power supply for your home. Not only will it be an incredible asset should you ever lose power in a storm, but it's an extremely affordable way to generate your own power at home.

The kit comes in two parts. First, you'll get the HomePower ONE backup battery power station. Second, you'll get the SolarPower ONE portable solar panels.

The HomePower ONE gives you a power station to charge your electronic devices and operate your home appliances should the power ever go out. With an enormous capacity of 1,002Wh, it can deliver up to seven days of power on a single charge, all while supporting three AC outlets. It's easy to recharge from your car, AC outlet, or with the SolarPower ONE and offers wide compatibility with two USB-C outputs, two USB-A outputs, and a car outlet.

The SolarPower ONE has an ultra-high 200W power output that can quickly recharge anything that is battery powered. The mono-crystalline solar cells offer 50 percent higher energy conversion efficiency than traditional solar cells and, despite the efficiency, take only 30 seconds to set up. Because they're made from durable cloth and PET high-temperature resistant material, they offer the long-lasting durability you'd expect from solar panels.

Find out why this at-home solar system has earned 4.5 stars on Amazon. Right now, you can get the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE for 26 percent off $1,897 at just $1,399.

Prices are subject to change.