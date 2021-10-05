Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Smart Purchasing Strategies

By

Finding ways to save time and money are at the top of most entrepreneurs' to-do lists. One area that’s ripe for optimization to help propel business growth is procurement and purchasing. When sourcing supplies for your business, there are a lot of changing variables to consider in order to accelerate sourcing, access more supply options and improve transparency while minimizing administrative burden.

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

How can business leaders quickly and easily streamline their buying processes, gain efficiencies, and identify new ways to save? Join us for a free webinar, How Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Smart Purchasing Strategies, as moderator Jill Schiefelbein facilitates a thought-provoking discussion on purchasing challenges affecting small businesses, key sourcing strategies to drive business growth, and ways leaders can optimize processes using digital procurement solutions.

Register Now

Hear from Amazon Business and small-business leaders as they share purchasing tactics and approaches you can employ to save time on buying processes and reinvest those resources in deeper, more value-add initiatives for your business.

How Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Smart Purchasing Strategies will air Tuesday November 9 at 3 p.m. EST | 12 p.m. PST.

Register Now

More About Purchasing

Consumer Sentiment

Consumer Sentiment Edges Up but Inflation Fears Send Buying Attitudes to 40-year Low

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Outsourcing

Don't Bother Tackling These 5 Business Functions Yourself

Serenity Gibbons

Serenity Gibbons

Purchasing

5 Ways to Get What You Actually Want From an RFP

Shaul Kuper

Shaul Kuper

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital art

How to Get Paid for Your Art

Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

They present a program to support the link between companies and startups of the Pacific Alliance

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

Bitcoin becomes more valuable than Facebook after the fall of the social network

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More