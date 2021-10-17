Nip Snoring In the Bud with This Innovative Mask

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for a way to gain an edge on the competition. Sometimes, however, that edge doesn't come from a new technology or innovative approach to business. It can be as simple as getting a good night's and waking up refreshed and ready to go. Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs struggle to sleep well.

It may be for a myriad of reasons, but if you know your lack of sleep is due to your (or your partner's) snoring, it's time to do something about it. The VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask can help.

This innovative eye mask uses advanced bone conduction and sound recognition technologies to precisely identify snoring before getting to work. Once it notices you're snoring, it sends out very small sound waves or vibrations at 36 levels to physically intervene at the snoring site. Through these waves, it triggers the snoring to stop, allowing you to breathe more easily, the company says.

Using it is easy. Just place it over your eyes, turn the power on, and start getting a better night's sleep almost immediately.

The mask is made of an ecological soft high-density sponge for superior comfort, even when it's active. When you turn it on, it automatically enters the preset working mode so you don't have to futz with any confusing settings.

Trend Hunter writes, "Those looking for a snoring solution will find the 'Snore Circle' to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the nighttime annoyance." Gadgetsin adds, "Its portable design makes it a nice travel gadget for snorers."

Ready to nip the snoring in your life in the bud? Right now, you can get the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask for 34 percent off $99 at just $64.99. Plus, you'll also get a $10 store credit. Or, get a 2-pack for 37 percent off $200 at just $124.99.

