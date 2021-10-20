Stay on Tech's Cutting Edge with a SitePoint Membership

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say you learn something new every day. While that may not be exactly true, as an entrepreneur, you certainly should learn something new as often as possible. Lifelong learning is a key to entrepreneurial success because the world is constantly changing and it's far better to be on the cutting edge rather than a few steps behind it. But who has time to constantly learn new things?

Sitepoint

With a SitePoint Web Development Hub Premium Membership, anybody can. You can get one on sale for just $59.99 (reg. $216).

Recipient of a 4.5-star rating on G2, SitePoint is one of the premier destinations for you to learn today's and tomorrow's most valuable tech skills. Created by web experts Mark Harbottle and Matt Mickiewicz in 1999, SitePoint is created for web professionals like developers, designers, programmers, product creators, and entrepreneurs.

With a premium membership, you'll have access to more than 600 books, courses, and tech talks on web development. Course materials cover some of tech's most important and in-demand topics, from HTML and JavaScript to React, Docker, Python, and much more. With SitePoint's text-based learning experience, you can learn twice as fast as you would in a classroom setting and all at your own pace. Every week, SitePoint adds fresh content on web development, design, and and you'll always have access to a community of 100,000 other web professionals to discuss new tech, get fast feedback, and help when you're struggling with a subject. Everything is at your fingertips when you want it, putting you in complete control of your education.

Commit to learning something new every day. For real. For a limited time, you can get a SitePoint Web Development Hub Premium Membership for 72% off $216 at just $59.99. Before you know it, you'll have your ticket to always stay on the cutting edge of business and technology.

Prices are subject to change.