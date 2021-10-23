Bobacino Lets Investors Buy Into a Robotic Boba Bar High on Quality and Low on Overhead

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Back in 1986, a small tea shop in Taiwan needed something new to attract customers. So they started combining four ingredients – tea, milk, syrup, and the true secret weapon, tapioca balls – into a whole new drink. The sweetly milky chewy concoction was an instant smash and just like that, boba, or bubble tea, was born.

Bobacino

After quickly sweeping through Asia, then expanding out to the rest of the world in the 1990s, boba has become a truly international force. The global boba market was estimated at about $5.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $8 billion by 2024. Yelp even labeled boba tea as the most popular delivery item being ordered in states like California and Michigan during the early pandemic months of 2020.

Despite boba’s skyrocketing popularity, the U.S. hasn’t exactly seen a corresponding explosion of bubble tea retailers to keep up with that demand. As of 2021, there are only about 3,300 boba shops in the U.S., with most clustered along the east and west coasts.

Between economic downturns and the sheer cost of opening and staffing physical storefronts, it’s easy to see why there isn’t a boba shop on every corner nationwide, even though demand for the drink seems to support the viability.

Bobacino was founded on the premise that there’s a way to bring high quality boba to the masses in all U.S. markets while still keeping costs low. Their solution: colorful, robot-operated kiosks to be located in high traffic areas like malls, allowing to offer premium boba without the crippling costs of large retail spaces or expensive payrolls.

The future of boba may be a robot.

Now, Bobacino is enlisting investor support via their current StartEngine campaign to help roll out and position their automated boba bars in communities all over the U.S.

Bobacino stands are only 16 square feet in size, and can be stationed almost anywhere, from college campuses to shopping malls to airports and business parks. And because the stands can be stocked and maintained with minimal support, small-business owners can deliver high-quality, affordable boba drinks at lower prices. The stands are even easily moveable from location to location to help optimize earnings.

While traditional startup businesses take about a year to open at a cost of anywhere from $200,000 to $375,00 per location, Bobacino stands only cost $50,000 and could be running in less than two weeks.

Boba fans only have to walk up to the kiosk, enter their order with the customized ordering screen, then sit back as the six-axis robotic arm and automated taps serve up brewed teas, chilled milk and sweeteners to create a truly customized boba experience. The stand will even seal the cup so there’s no spillage, all while customers watch the entire process happen right in front of them.

And while many current boba retailers are forced to skimp on quality ingredients to offset operational costs, Bobacino’s low cost ensures owners can maintain a top-notch level of quality. In fact, all it takes are quality ingredients, a part-time worker to restock those ingredients, and a smart device to monitor operations to get a Bobacino open for business.

Investing in Bobacino.

One of Bobacino’s lead investors is Wavemaker Labs, the creator of the Bobacino prototype as well as the similar Piestro robotic stand for making artisanal pizza on demand. Right now, entrepreneurs looking to diversify their portfolio can buy in as an early Bobacino investor and buy equity shares in the startup.

Potential buyers can follow up on the entire campaign now through the Bobacino StartEngine page and find out how to invest along with Wavemaker Labs and over 250 other high level investors today.

This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and is highly speculative and illiquid.

Offering Circular: https://bit.ly/3oMymYi

Risks: https://bit.ly/2RC68Ud