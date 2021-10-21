Elon Musk Posts Sexual Bitcoin Meme and Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy

is back at it again with his Twitter antics, but this time it isn’t to rip on longstanding rival Jeff Bezos or to promote the meme-able cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

In fact this time, it was to make a sexual innuendo about beloved .

Yep, that’s it, that’s the tweet.

Bitcoin went soaring on Wednesday to an all-time high of $67,000, exciting investors and fans of the crypto coin alike.

This included Musk, who presumably thought the coin would continue to rally higher and couldn’t help but to play with fire a bit by drawing attention to the coin.

In his tweet, the billionaire posted a meme that shows a couple suggestively cuddling in bed looking at a screen that shows both Bitcoin and competitor coin Ethereum next to their respective valuations.

Next to Bitcoin, the price said $69,000 while Ethereum said $4,200.

Though neither of these coins had reached those valuations yet, knowing Musk, it was a nod to the sexual innuendo of the number 69 and the cannabis-related 420 that he's tweeted about in the past.

Naturally, Twitter fans were reeling.

The post itself garnered nearly 528,000 likes and 64,300 retweets.

Many called Musk out for “manipulating the market” and sending Bitcoin soaring.

“Mom, Elon is pumping crypto again,” one user joked.

“Elon, don’t crash the market again like last time,” said another.

Musk’s tweets come following the successful launch of the first-ever Bitcoin futures ETF (ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF), which made its trading debut on Tuesday.

This wouldn’t be the first time Musk has (purposefully or not) messed with the crypto market via social media.

Earlier this month, he sent shares of Shiba Inu Coin soaring 65% after posting a photo of his dog, which is a Shiba Inu, to Twitter.

According to Bitcoin Treasuries, Musk’s company Tesla owns 42,902 bitcoin, worth $2,713,841,874 as of early Thursday afternoon.

Musk’s estimated net worth as of Thursday afternoon was $225.3 billion, according to Forbes.

