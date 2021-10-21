Breaking: Brian Laundrie Found Dead, FBI Confirms

On Thursday evening, the FBI confirmed that the skeletal remains found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida belonged to 23-year-old , the sole person of interest in the homicide of 22-year-old .

The remains were found early Wednesday alongside a notebook and backpack that the Laundrie family lawyer had confirmed belonged to Brian.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creed Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in a written statement.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Laundrie had been reportedly missing since September 13, when his parents said they last saw him leaving to go for a hike in that park.

Petito, Laundrie’s fiancé, went missing after the couple traveled together on a cross-country camping and hiking trip. She was later found dead in Wyoming.

This is a developing story.