Internet Makes Fake Google Maps Location for Brian Laundrie's Body

On Thursday, the search for 23-year-old came to an eerie halt when the FBI confirmed that the remains recently found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida belonged to the missing man.

Sheng Li | Getty Images

Laundrie was wanted as the only person of interest in the homicide of his 22-year-old fiancé , who vanished during the couple’s cross-country road trip and was later found dead in Wyoming.

The discovery of Laundrie’s body caused a media frenzy, especially on social media where many had been trying to pool information and solve the case as to where Laundrie could be.

Related: Brian Laundrie Still Missing as Gabby Petito's Death Pronounced a Homicide

This lead to the creation (albeit a disturbing one) of a new Google Maps location for "Brian Laundrie’s Body," which has since been removed.

TikToker Emily Bernay (@emilybernay) posted a video of the location when it was still live, showing a red location tag right at the spot where Laundrie’s body was discovered.

Upon clicking the tag, two one-star reviews were posted.

“Overpriced admission. Complete money-grab. The park rangers wanted $40 for the chance to poke it with a stick,” one user disturbingly wrote. “Couldn’t even get a selfie without forking over cash.”

Related: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He's Hot on the Trail of Brian Laundrie

“1/10 did not enjoy,” the other said.

Though Google has since removed the fake tourist attraction, it hasn’t stopped social media trolls from commenting on the TikTok, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

“Dang they took it down,” one user wrote. “I wanted to comment ‘doesn’t even look like him’.”

“I’m so done with the internet,” said another.

The cases surrounding both Petito and Laundrie’s deaths are still being investigated, though an autopsy report confirmed that Petito died of human strangulation.

Laundrie had been missing since September 13 when his body was discovered on Wednesday; his parents alleged they last saw their son that day before he headed off to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where his body was later found.

As of now, there are no persons of interest in Laundrie's death.

Related: Brian Laundrie Flew Home for a Few Days Before Gabby Petito Was Murdered