In 2023, a Budweiser ad campaign faced severe backlash because it featured a transgender influencer — tanking the company's sales by 10.5%. Meanwhile, Adidas' high-profile partnership with Yeezy designer Ye – formally known as Kanye West — didn't go as planned after he made a string of anti-Semitic remarks — driving the sportswear company to lose money for the first time in 30 years. But hey, 2023 was just a preview of what's to come in 2024. Merely five months into the year, we've already got a bunch of blunders, mistakes and slip-ups made by corporations that have not only generated countless negative headlines but billions in lost market value. Think our largest brands are being run by the best and the brightest? These ten examples will make you think differently.

1. Red Lobster's "endless shrimp" deal may end the company

The company recently announced it is closing more than 50 locations as it fights off a potential bankruptcy filing. Although numerous factors caused their troubles, the one that seems to be the biggest is underestimating just how much Americans can eat. According to CNN, "more customers took advantage of the seafood chain's "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" (deal) than expected," and it was "the key reason for the chain's roughly $11 million loss in the third quarter of 2023."