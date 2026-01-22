/ Business News

Solopreneurship Is Set to Hit a Record High in 2026 — Here Are the Reasons Why

More workers are skipping the job hunt and starting companies instead.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Jan 22, 2026

The solo founder wave is bigger than most people think, and it’s still rolling. Right now, 29.8 million solopreneurs contribute $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy. That number is expected to grow in 2026.

Why? AI is part of the spark. LinkedIn says there’s been a 69 percent jump in people adding “founder” to their profiles, and 47 percent said AI makes them more likely to start a business. For some, AI feels like a leg up. For others, it is a glaring warning to take control before the job market changes again.

What’s really interesting is where the growth is showing up. A 2024 study found entrepreneurship growing 2.5 times faster in rural areas than in cities, meaning this is not just a big city trend. And many of these new businesses are not just hobby projects. Forty-one percent of founders running companies less than 24 months old say they plan to hire in the next quarter.

Read more

The solo founder wave is bigger than most people think, and it’s still rolling. Right now, 29.8 million solopreneurs contribute $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy. That number is expected to grow in 2026.

Why? AI is part of the spark. LinkedIn says there’s been a 69 percent jump in people adding “founder” to their profiles, and 47 percent said AI makes them more likely to start a business. For some, AI feels like a leg up. For others, it is a glaring warning to take control before the job market changes again.

What’s really interesting is where the growth is showing up. A 2024 study found entrepreneurship growing 2.5 times faster in rural areas than in cities, meaning this is not just a big city trend. And many of these new businesses are not just hobby projects. Forty-one percent of founders running companies less than 24 months old say they plan to hire in the next quarter.

Read more

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

Related Content