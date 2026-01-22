Solopreneurship Is Set to Hit a Record High in 2026 — Here Are the Reasons Why
More workers are skipping the job hunt and starting companies instead.
The solo founder wave is bigger than most people think, and it’s still rolling. Right now, 29.8 million solopreneurs contribute $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy. That number is expected to grow in 2026.
Why? AI is part of the spark. LinkedIn says there’s been a 69 percent jump in people adding “founder” to their profiles, and 47 percent said AI makes them more likely to start a business. For some, AI feels like a leg up. For others, it is a glaring warning to take control before the job market changes again.
What’s really interesting is where the growth is showing up. A 2024 study found entrepreneurship growing 2.5 times faster in rural areas than in cities, meaning this is not just a big city trend. And many of these new businesses are not just hobby projects. Forty-one percent of founders running companies less than 24 months old say they plan to hire in the next quarter.
