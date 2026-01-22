This Belief Has Shaped Every Major Decision I’ve Made Since Founding My Company in 2016

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship is often portrayed as a race — toward scale, valuation and visibility. Founders are encouraged to move fast, raise early and celebrate milestones that look good from the outside.

Those moments can be exciting. But they’re not what entrepreneurship is really about.

At its core, entrepreneurship is about ownership — taking responsibility for what you build, how you build it and the impact it creates along the way.

That belief has shaped every major decision I’ve made since founding my company in 2016.

Ownership in how you fund

When we started Soft2Bet, I made one defining decision early on: we would grow without external investors. We chose to build steadily, reinvesting our own revenue instead of raising capital.

It wasn’t the easiest path. But it gave us something more valuable than funding: freedom.

By remaining independent, we retained full ownership over our decisions. We weren’t building toward a funding cycle or optimizing for short-term optics. We were building for customers.

That freedom meant:

Shipping products when they were ready — not when they fit a pitch deck.

Taking long-term risks without quarterly pressure.

Shaping the company around our values, not investor expectations.

Independence didn’t just influence how we grew — it became our business model and our culture.

This path demands discipline. Without an external funding cushion, there’s no room for distraction. Every hire, every tool and every feature has to earn its place.

Constraints sharpen focus. They force clarity. And they create real ownership — because when everything is on you, outcomes matter more than appearances.

When you’re not fundraising, you can focus on meaning. On building systems that generate growth from within. On asking not just what you’re building, but why.

Ownership in how you lead

Over the last few years, the way companies work has changed dramatically. Remote and hybrid models have expanded flexibility and access to talent — and in many cases, they work.

But I’ve also seen what happens when leaders aren’t physically present.

They become disconnected from the business — and the team feels it. Energy fades. Culture flattens into transactions. Decisions move from conversations to email threads.

You can manage people remotely. But leadership requires something more.

For me, leadership is physical. It’s about being in the room — feeling the tension of a tough decision, catching the rhythm of collaboration or sharing a late-night pizza while brainstorming ideas.

Those moments build trust. They create alignment. And they can’t be delegated or replicated in isolation.

That’s why at my company, we believe in working together in person. Not for control — but for connection. Innovation thrives on shared energy and purpose.

Showing up is a form of ownership. When leaders are present, they take responsibility for culture, momentum and morale — not just outcomes.

Ownership in why you grow

Many people view philanthropy as something you do after success — once the business is stable and the pressure is gone.

I believe that mindset misunderstands both business and responsibility.

Philanthropy is embedded into how we build, not added later. We run charitable initiatives within the company, from education support for employees’ children to community partnerships. Our team doesn’t just support these efforts — they participate in them.

This belief also led my wife, Yael, and me to establish the Yael Foundation, focused on expanding access to education. Today, the Foundation operates in 45 countries, supports 132 educational institutions and reaches more than 19,000 children worldwide.

What matters most isn’t scale — it’s integration.

When philanthropy is part of the business from the start, it changes how decisions are made. It raises standards. It attracts people who want their work to matter. And it reframes growth not as an end goal, but as a means to create wider impact.

Business becomes the engine. Purpose becomes the direction.

Owning growth also means owning its consequences — for employees, communities and the world your company touches.

The real measure of entrepreneurship

Looking back, the lessons that have mattered most all come back to ownership:

Courage can matter as much as capital.

Ownership begins with believing in your ability to build before asking others to believe in it.

Leadership requires presence.

You can’t outsource culture or inspire from a distance.

Purpose defines success.

Philanthropy doesn’t follow achievement; it shapes what achievement means.

Entrepreneurship isn’t a title. It’s a mindset.

It’s the willingness to take responsibility — not just for results, but for the environment you create and the impact you leave behind.

Build things that matter.

Own them fully.

And do it now.

