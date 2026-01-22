Amazon is going big. The e-commerce giant is planning a roughly 230,000-square-foot store in Orland Park, Illinois, large enough to fit nearly two average-sized Target stores under its roof. The Wall Street Journal reports that half the property will sell groceries, general merchandise like diapers and paper towels, and prepared food, while the other half handles fulfillment of online and in-store orders.

The store will blend digital ordering with in-person shopping. Customers can order different sizes or colors at kiosks, then pick up items at checkout. Heavy purchases like 50-pound dog food bags can be brought directly to cars. Online grocery orders will be assembled in a back-of-house space.

Amazon has struggled in the retail space, closing dozens of branded stores and more than half its Amazon Go convenience locations. The company approved the Illinois location this week and could open as soon as next year. More big-box stores are planned across the U.S.

Read more