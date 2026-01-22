What’s Apple’s next big thing? According to The Information, it’s a small wearable AI pin equipped with dual cameras, speakers, and microphones. The device is similar in size to an AirTag with a thin, circular aluminum and glass shell. It features a standard lens and wide-angle camera for capturing photos and videos.

The pin will likely run Apple’s new Siri chatbot planned for iOS 27. It can wirelessly charge like an Apple Watch. It’s unclear if Apple plans to sell the pin separately or bundle it with future smart glasses.

AI wearables have struggled so far, with companies like Humane discontinuing their AI pins. But multiple tech giants are racing to develop similar devices. OpenAI is partnering with Jony Ive on a small AI device, while Meta has AI glasses and Amazon created the Bee bracelet. The pin could launch in 2027, though The Information cautions development is early and could be canceled.

