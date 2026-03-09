Live Nation stayed alive in its antitrust battle with the Justice Department. The concert giant reached a tentative settlement that keeps the company intact while forcing changes to how it does business with venues and artists.

Under the deal, venues can now work with multiple ticketing companies instead of being locked into exclusive Ticketmaster contracts. Artists will also be able to choose other promoters when performing at those venues. Live Nation will pay financial damages to participating states.

The settlement is far less severe than the breakup the DOJ originally wanted when it sued in May 2024. That would have basically undone Live Nation’s 2010 merger with Ticketmaster. The deal comes after a week of testimony where witnesses said Live Nation threatened to pull concerts from venues that didn’t use Ticketmaster exclusively.

Some states, including New York, are rejecting the settlement and vowing to continue fighting Live Nation’s monopoly in court.