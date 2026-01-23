Busy Entrepreneurs are Turning Screen Time Into Learning Time With This Streaming Service

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Some early-stage entrepreneurs are working upwards of 60 hours to 80 hours a week, according to data from ERP platform Barawave. That doesn’t leave much leisure time. If you’d like to fill your spare moments with something that’s both educational and entertaining, there’s now a streaming service ready to help.

Curiosity Stream gives you access to thousands of documentaries, so your downtime can still feel productive. Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream’s Standard Plan for just $149.99 (MSRP $399.99), with no coupon code required.

Turn limited free time into learning with Curiosity Stream’s lifetime plan

If you want to keep your brain sharp as an entrepreneur, Curiosity Stream helps you learn even while you relax. This unique streaming service is packed with top-quality documentaries on subjects ranging from science and technology to history and art, so you can binge-watch something good for your brain.

Curiosity Stream was created by John Hendricks, the mastermind behind Discovery Communications, so you can rest easy knowing you’ll be enjoying amazing entertainment. Its series “Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places” has even won an Emmy Award. You’ll be able to watch it all in high-definition 1920×1080, too.

New content is added every week, or you can catch up on popular series like “Planet of Treasures,” “The History of Home,” and “Deep Time History.” There are different ways to search for the right content, along with options to bookmark or download shows to watch later.

