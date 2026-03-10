Take It From Me: This Easy Habit Earns Turns Customers Into Loyal Fans

This story appears in the March 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In business, we talk a lot about LTV — the lifetime value of a customer. Then we come up with complicated systems and processes to increase that LTV.

But here’s the simplest strategy I’ve ever found: Graciousness.

True human connection is a competitive advantage. Not enough people do it. I don’t think that’s because they’re cruel; I think it’s because we’re all busy, frantic, and focused on our needs, and it’s easy to forget how small amounts of graciousness can multiply.

Here’s an example I learned from a childhood hero of mine, filmmaker Kevin Smith.

When Smith was six years old, he went on vacation in Florida with his family. While walking with his dad, they spotted Peter Marshall — then the extremely famous host of Hollywood Squares. Kevin’s dad, usually reserved, called out, “Hey Peter!” Marshall turned, smiled, and said hello.

That was it. But to Kevin, it was magic. “He could have ignored us,” Kevin said. “But he didn’t. He was just gracious.”

That moment stayed with Kevin. As he got older, he thought: If I’m ever in Peter Marshall’s position, I will be as gracious as he was. “I always wanted to provide that,” he told me. “I’m going to make you feel like you’re the person I came to see.” Because in business and in life, he says, you never know which small interaction will become someone else’s lifelong memory.

I know this is true — because when I was young, Kevin Smith had this exact impact on me.

Kevin’s first movies were a revelation to me. He self-funded Clerks, which came out when I was 14, and it taught me that you don’t need other people’s permission to make something. His next movie, Mallrats, taught me that creators can have a distinct voice — something I’ve always aspired to do in my own work.

When I got to college, I was desperate to meet him. So I convinced my school to spend its entire speaker budget to bring Kevin to campus. He showed up, took photos with countless students, and then answered questions for five hours — until the auditorium was nearly empty. Afterward, we walked together to his car. He was still gracious, still present, still making me feel like I mattered.

That experience changed me, just like Peter Marshall changed Kevin. I thought at the time: If I’m ever in a position where people care what I have to say, I’ll be as gracious as Kevin Smith.

Decades later, as editor in chief of Entrepreneur, I arranged an interview with Kevin — just so I could tell him all this. Because I think about that promise all the time. In business, we’re told to focus on strategy, on growth, on the bottom line. But the foundation of every great business is relationships — and relationships are built on how we make people feel in the smallest moments.

Kevin and I talked about this in our interview. “The audience is your boss,” he said. “When you meet the boss at any job, you’re not like, ‘Hey, here’s the 10 things wrong about you.’ You, you’re like, ‘Hey, great to meet you.’ You kiss ass!”

It’s easy to forget this when you’re busy, or tired, or feeling important. But the truth is, every interaction is a chance to build trust, loyalty, and goodwill. You don’t have to be a celebrity to make someone feel seen. You just need to be present, honest, and kind.

I’ve seen this lesson play out repeatedly. I reply to everyone who emails or DMs me, for example. And when someone buys my book or online course, they often explain: “You replied to an email of mine five years ago, and I’ve supported you ever since.” These things compound and return. Graciousness is the easiest, most impactful thing you’ll ever do.

So here’s my challenge to you: The next time someone asks for your time, or your advice, or just a moment of your attention, remember that you have the power to make it meaningful. You never know which small kindness will become someone else’s lifelong lesson.

That’s how you build a business — and a life — worth remembering.

