You’ve done it — you finally finished building your first product. Congratulations on this huge milestone!

I’d encourage you to take some time to rest, celebrate and reset, because now comes the hard part: getting people to actually use it.

This isn’t going to be a straight line, and acquiring your first handful of users is going to look very different than acquiring your first thousand. Here’s how to make the transition.

Your first 100: Build on your MVP

Ideally, your early stages involved building a minimum viable product, or MVP. As the name suggests, this version should have been relatively straightforward to build and include only the most essential functions.

Your MVP is suitable for early users, but as you pass your first 100, it’s time to start adding features. How you proceed shouldn’t happen in a vacuum — collecting and listening to feedback is key. Implement a system of continuous improvement, rather than major releases that threaten the product’s stability. For example, you might release a simple quality-of-life improvement that eliminates an extra click in a common workflow, or a lightweight onboarding tooltip that guides new users through their first task. These aren’t big, splashy releases, but they do meaningfully reduce friction and show users you’re listening.

AI can be an invaluable partner as you iterate. I’m an advocate of bootstrapping, but the reality is that 29% of startups fail under money pressure. Leveraging AI to build out your offerings helps to test ideas more cheaply and refine features before investing real development hours. According to International Data Group, 85% of organizations are already using AI to drive business insights and efficiencies — figures that will only continue to grow as technology evolves.

Another way to generate users (and bolster goodwill) is to offer your product for free. Doing this ensures that there are no barriers to access; in exchange, you get swift, actionable feedback that you can build on quickly.

Your first 1,000: Scaling

Once you crest 100 users, you’ve proven something important: You’ve made a product that people want. Now, your task is to turn that idea into a sustainable business.



Reaching your first thousand is less about a single breakthrough and more about disciplined experimentation. This doesn’t mean chasing fads, but it does mean staying up-to-date on trends and thinking critically about how you position your product. During this time, you should be testing out pricing structures, expanding PR efforts and continuing to pay attention to feedback. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s about learning quickly and doubling down on what works.

If you haven’t been creating content up until this point, now is definitely the time to start. It doesn’t matter if you’re avowedly a hard tech person — you have to find a way. For me, writing is a way of clarifying my own thinking and a creative release that gets my brain working in new and interesting ways. That doesn’t mean it’s always easy. A friend of mine recently launched an app that helps screenwriters crack their story ideas. But the idea of promoting it horrified him. Ultimately, he was able to use AI to develop a content plan he could tolerate, then hired a social media expert to implement it. The point is, there are creative workarounds to spending too much time on promotion, but that doesn’t mean it can be overlooked.

Beyond 1,000: The 50/50 rule

Without careful attention, products can risk experiencing their own version of the Gartner Hype Cycle. If you’re not familiar, here’s the breakdown: The technology trigger is when the technology emerges, with the initial excitement that comes with it. Early publicity (common to VC-backed companies) then produces the peak of inflated expectations, followed by the trough of disillusionment that occurs if reality fails to match expectations. The slope of enlightenment happens once the public genuinely begins to understand the product’s value.

The fifth and final stop along the hype cycle is where we are now, in the space just beyond 1,000 users: the dreaded plateau of productivity. This is where many once-promising businesses go to die. Sam Altman famously called it the “post-YC slump” — “instead of relentlessly focusing on building a great product and growing, [founders] focus on everything else,” he said.

But if you want your business to be sustainable in the long term, this is not a place to rest on your laurels.

In order to continue growing, you need to adopt what I call the 50/50 rule: Spend 50% of your time developing and refining your product. Spend the other 50% on growth. Ruthlessly cut out every activity that doesn’t fall into one of those two categories.

I realize this sounds difficult, and it is. You need to conduct a serious, data-backed audit of the areas in which your business is struggling and where change is genuinely needed. Once you’ve done that, time management tools like Trello and Asana can help you track your time and ensure that you’re maintaining momentum.

“Momentum is everything in a startup,” Altman wrote. “If you have momentum, you can survive most other problems. If you do not have momentum, nothing except getting momentum will solve your problems.”

Taking your product from MVP to a sustainable business is a long road. But it can be done. Keep up your energy, be ruthless with your time, and eventually, you can achieve the sort of long-term growth on which successful companies are built.

