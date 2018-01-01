Nir Eyal

Author and speaker
Nir Eyal writes about the intersection of psychology, technology and business at NirAndFar.com. He is the author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products. For more insights into how products change behavior, join his free newsletter and receive the first chapter of his book.

Who Is Keeping You Addicted to Technology?
Technology

There are four parties conspiring to keep you connected and they may not be whom you'd expect.
9 min read
This One Ritual Made Me So Much Happier
Happiness

A lack of close friendships may be hazardous to your health.
9 min read
Tips for Clearing Your Computer of Focus-Draining Distraction
Distractions

Here is how to finally create a distraction-free desktop, so you can focus and get your best work done.
9 min read
Human + A.I. = Your Business Future
Artificial Intelligence

A wave of startups are part of a new trend that promises to radically simplify our lives by making it harder to determine whether we're communicating with a person or computer code.
11 min read
Why 'Assistant-As-App' Might Be the Next Big Tech Trend
Trends

A host of new app services use ordinary conversations to help people do extraordinary things.
8 min read
People Don't Want Something Truly New, They Want the Familiar Done Differently.
Psychology

If your new product or service isn't gaining traction, ask yourself, 'What's my California Roll?'
5 min read
4 Ways to Use Psychology to Win Your Competition's Customers
Consumer Psychology

Bringing a better product to market gets you nowhere until customers are in the habit of using it.
7 min read
