Key Takeaways Buyers walk away from sellers who exhibit unacceptable behaviors, and a lack of respect is the core issue.

However, having respect for others isn’t enough — you have to actually demonstrate respect. Buyers notice when it’s absent.

Respect isn’t just a soft skill. It’s one of the most impactful core competencies you can develop.

Over 75% of buyers will walk away from a seller who exhibits unacceptable behavior. And most sellers are never told that respect — or the lack of it — is the core issue.

As the founder, I’m my company’s chief salesperson. In that role, staying aligned with what clients, partners and stakeholders expect isn’t optional; it’s the difference between growing and getting ghosted.

Prospects spend significant time researching your business and evaluating whether you can address their challenges. But when they finally reach out, they’re judging something deeper than features. They’re looking for signs of competence, credibility and emotional intelligence. And they’re assessing whether you’ll treat them — and their team — with the respect they deserve.

Fail that test, and you’ll almost never get a second chance.

Having respect for others isn’t enough

In a recent survey conducted by my company, SalesFuel, we asked more than 2,000 senior business leaders about the supplier behaviors that cause them to disengage, withdraw or seek out a competitor. The top responses all pointed to the same root issue: respect.

This attitude is understandable. Beginning a partnership with a new vendor is an angst-filled process for buyers. They want to feel heard. They want their opinions validated. They want to know that the person on the other side of the conversation values their time, business and goals.

Respect communicates all of that without needing to be spelled out. But it’s not just feeling respect for the other person, you have to DEMONSTRATE respect — always and in all ways.



My recent trip to Japan reinforced the importance of small gestures. In Japan, respect is not merely encouraged but deeply embedded in daily life. Even the simplest interactions reflect an awareness of how one’s behavior affects others. Public spaces are intentionally quiet. A verbal apology is accompanied by a deep bow that signals the depth of your sincerity.

In North America, for example, buyers don’t expect the same gestures. But they notice the absence of respect.

Don’t let unintentional behavior disqualify you

When suppliers fall short of expectations, buyers are quick to react. Our research reveals that the following seller behaviors can cause a buyer to move on to another potential partner:

Treating their support staff poorly: 39%

Poor etiquette or social skills: 33%

Ignoring emails and calls: 31%

Treating a buyer like they are too small to matter: 28%

Being late for meetings and calls: 28%

The clumsy, amateurish use of AI can also come across as disrespectful. For example, I recently received a thank‑you note after delivering a high‑scoring keynote at a conference. Its canned, templated language lacked warmth and was obviously generated by AI. The sender’s lack of effort to include important details made me question their sincerity.

Translate intent to action

Seeing another part of the world has enabled me to see the world differently. And the research shows that people on this side of the world are ready for a culture change. It should seem obvious in theory, but it too often doesn’t carry through in practice.

My father taught me that everyone, from the CEO to the janitor, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I try to demonstrate respect to everyone, whether they can benefit me or not, but there is always room for improvement.

Like the trains in Japan, I’m making a greater effort to always start meetings on time — showing respect for the attendees’ busy schedules.

I take more time preparing for meetings so I can always show up when I show up. An eventual sale may be on my mind, but I show appropriate curiosity about the person I’m meeting with, not just their business. Instead of rushing in facts about my company and product line, I focus more on listening deeply and asking follow-up questions about what they’ve told me about theirs.

When I have the chance to meet with someone in person, I make greater eye contact. My phone stays in my pocket, unless I need it to get an answer for them. I focus on having a real conversation because they aren’t interested in hearing a canned pitch or information they could have easily gotten from AI.

I’ve also been coaching my staff, especially client‑facing teams, on how to engage respectfully with others — including how to stay gracious and professional when people are rude, difficult or unrealistic.

I hired a consultant to help us sharpen our social skills and business etiquette, and I feel so strongly about this that we’ve adopted a formal code of civility at my company.

These investments have paid off. We’ve noticed that taking the small amount of extra time to be respectful has allowed us to feel better about ourselves and others. And we’ve noticed that our efforts generate respectful behavior in return.

Why showing respect matters

People are tired of rude and uncivil behavior, especially in professional settings.

We recently posted an article about workplace civility. The high levels of traffic and click-throughs show that interest in this topic is growing.

Social norms may have changed in the past 20 years in the Western world. But few people, including prospects, will fault you for showing respect. On the other hand, plenty will walk away if you’re in any way perceived as rude, inattentive or dismissive.

Respect isn’t just about good manners. It isn’t just a soft skill. Respect is an operational asset — and one of the most impactful core competencies you can develop.