Pranav Dalal
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Pranav Dalal, CEO and Founder of Office Beacon, launched the company in 2001. By 2012, he expanded Office Beacon globally. With over 5,500 employees in India, the Philippines, South Africa, and Mexico, he proudly grew Office Beacon without partners, venture capital, or private equity.
Latest
Growing a Business
This Strategy is the Key to Scaling Your Business — and Reducing Costs Along the Way
Scaling a business meaningfully and sustainably can be challenging and requires more than ambition. Offshore staffing enables the flexibility and efficiency needed to thrive in today's fast-paced market.