The Indus Valley Raises $1.1 Mn From Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners And The Chennai Angels

Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP), and The Chennai Angels announced to have invested $1.1 million in The Indus Valley, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) healthy kitchenware startup. The round also saw participation from Lead Angels Network and Calega Family Office Investors Group.

The company intends to utilize the infused capital to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its team and geographical reach across the country.

“We welcome Rukam Capital and DSG Consumer Partners on board to join us in our journey to thrive and deliver health-first equipment to kitchens across the nation. We disrupted the segment by being the first mover in the industry, and ever since then, it has been a high-growth niche in the overall cookware industry. We realized that customers have become more health-conscious than ever before and are looking for non-chemical products to ensure their safety. Keeping in mind these growing demands, our products are carefully engineered to provide the healthiest cookware without any usage of chemicals,” said Jagadeesh Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer, The Indus Valley.

Founded in 2016 by Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar, The Indus Valley aims to revolutionize the kitchenware industry in India with its health-friendly offerings. It has achieved an annualized run rate of INR 210 million in a capital-efficient manner. All products are produced only with natural materials like cast iron, iron, copper, clay, and wood to avoid the usage of any chemicals, coating or any harmful additives.

“In a country where people are moving towards healthier, sustainable lifestyles, we believe that The Indus Valley aids this movement with its unique offerings. This industry has incredible potential to be explored, and Indus Valley is visioned towards solving the people’s problem statement to have chemical-free cookware. Its D2C digitized model of business makes health-focused kitchenware accessible. We at Rukam Capital believe that such startups and ventures can help people to get more aware about their health and wellness, and in the coming days, we can foresee a significant uptick in demand for toxin-free cookware,” shared Archana Jahagirdar, managing partner, Rukam Capital.

Since its inception, the company has served more than two lakh orders and has a strong digital retail presence on marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, besides retailing on its own website. With a current portfolio of more than 230 SKUs in its offerings, The Indus Valley is continuously expanding its product range with the aim of increasing to 1000 SKUs in the next 24 months.

“We are witnessing a shift from value-driven functionality-focused kitchenware products towards healthier and better-for-you products. Non-stick materials like Teflon, which are pervasive, can pose health risks when overheated. Extensive use of plastic can also cause issues when exposed to extreme heat. We have been tracking this trend globally and have seen a switch to cookware made from cast iron, ceramic, copper, wood, and glass, amongst others. Jagadeesh and Madhumitha have developed a portfolio of natural cookware products and are focused on building The Indus Valley as the leading Indian brand in the category. This includes educating the Indian consumer on the benefits of natural cookware, usage, and maintenance,” added Deepak Shahdadpuri, managing director, DSGCP.

Previously, The Indus Valley raised seed funding from The Chennai Angels.