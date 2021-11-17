ShowReel: Hotmail Co-founder Sabeer Bhatia's Latest Venture

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has come up with yet another venture Showreel, a purpose-driven social video messaging platform with the tag line ‘Inspired by purpose and driven by conversation’.

Entrepreneur India

The platform is a simulation of offline human interactions into the virtual world which aims to empower people to achieve their potential by democratizing free access to mentors such as Sabeer Bhatia and ultimately enabling employment and upskilling opportunities for job seekers across the globe at some of the leading companies, said a press release. “ShowReel is a manifestation of Sabeer’s altruistic vision of positively impacting lives with tech disruptions,” added the release.

The app, which according to Bhatia can be called a social media platform, is at present operating in Beta mode.

The Silicon Valley-based serial techpreneur founded ShowReel to match job seekers with companies struggling to find talent. To enable upskilling, network building, and hiring, Bhatia leveraged the power of video and the potential of access and conversations to bring job seekers and companies on the same platform and create impact, claimed the release.

“Since the genesis of my entrepreneurial journey, building purpose-driven tech has been my driving force. This pursuit started with connecting millions of people across borders with Hotmail and today found its realization with ShowReel. ShowReel aims to bring conversations alive and drive real value for job seekers and companies alike. Imagine having the best resources at your disposal and access to the best companies to find the best-suited job and at the other end the opportunity to simplify your hiring process with video resumes! By just enabling access, ShowReel will be able to work towards the greater good of millions of people. In its next phase, ShowReel will leverage AI to analyze collected data and drive actionable insights for the audience. As we grow, we will empower people with conversations and opportunities that go beyond employment and upskilling,” said Bhatia in the release.

With ShowReel, job seekers will be able to create professional videos of themselves in response to questions posed by mentors or hiring companies. The app then stitches these responses together to create a professional ShowReel.

Bhatia started the project last year when he noticed how effortlessly her daughter was able to create to videos using short-video apps. He believes that conversation is the most natural human trait and communicating through videos holds promise, he said during a press interaction.

Emulating real-life scenarios, these questions will help people looking for guidance across professional, personal, leadership, and entrepreneurial growth an opportunity to prepare and self-improve. With partner companies coming on board to solve hiring challenges, the professional ShowReels will enable job seekers to market themselves and land their dream jobs.

Bhatia, during the interaction, said the startup is in talks with various multinational companies to integrate the product in their hiring processes and the companies have shown interest. He, however, declined to name the companies.