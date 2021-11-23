Brainstorm Anywhere with This Reusable Scanning Whiteboard

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur knows the value of a good whiteboard. That's why you're bound to see a few anytime you walk through a startup's office. But with most people working from home these days, those great brainstorm and erase sessions are a little harder to come by.

Wipebook

Don't worry, you don't have to sacrifice your intense brainstorming sessions. With the Mini Wipebook Scan, you'll have a private device that doubles as a whiteboard and a notebook to support your most intense ideation. During our Black Friday Doorbusters sale, you can get a two-pack for just $49.97 (reg. $59) for a limited time.

Wipebook's patented technology transforms traditional paper into reusable, erasable surfaces. When you need to think through a problem or jot down some notes to come back to later, Mini Wipebook helps you work it out, save your ideation to the cloud, and then completely wipe old sketches clean. Upload to your favorite cloud services like Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, and OneDrive so you don't have to take a picture of a whiteboard or risk losing conventional paper.

The Mini Wipebook includes ten double-sided pages with ten graphed and ten ruled surfaces in total. All are completely erasable so you can work on them for a while, save, and wipe them clean to start again. At just 6" x 9", it's small enough to bring with you everywhere so you can get to work the second inspiration strikes without interrupting your workflow.

WIRED writes that the Mini Wipebook is "Perfect for keeping all your super-classified notes a secret, or just for cutting down on your carbon consumption."

Give yourself the ability to brainstorm anywhere. During our Black Friday Doorbusters sale, you can get two Mini Wipebook Scans for just $49.97 (reg. $59).

