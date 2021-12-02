Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Twitter Users Have Been Finding Secret McDonald's Holiday Item

The holiday pie first made its debut onto menus in 1999.

’Tis the season for festive drinks and desserts, as annual favorites are finding their way back onto menus at our favorite restaurants and chains.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is unmatched when it comes to limited runs of seasonal and cultish items. Look no further than the McRib, which caused a stir last month when it found its way back into the paws of customers nationwide.

This holiday season, the chain is putting its Holiday Pie back in rotation — but you’ll have to search hard if you want to get your hands on one.

The somewhat obscure treat, which debuted in 1999 as part of a promotion for Toy Story 2, consists of a flaky, buttery pie crust filled with vanilla custard and coated in glazed sugar and rainbow sprinkles.

Customers can search on their McDonald’s apps to see if the pies are available at a location near them.

Some users on Twitter have already had luck finding the coveted pastry in California, Ohio, Texas and New York, among other select regions.

McDonald's valuation was up 17.63% year over year as of late Thursday afternoon. 

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

