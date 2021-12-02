Twitter Users Have Been Finding Secret McDonald's Holiday Item

’Tis the season for festive drinks and desserts, as annual favorites are finding their way back onto menus at our favorite restaurants and chains.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is unmatched when it comes to limited runs of seasonal and cultish items. Look no further than the McRib, which caused a stir last month when it found its way back into the paws of customers nationwide.

This holiday season, the chain is putting its Holiday Pie back in rotation — but you’ll have to search hard if you want to get your hands on one.

The somewhat obscure treat, which debuted in 1999 as part of a promotion for Toy Story 2, consists of a flaky, buttery pie crust filled with vanilla custard and coated in glazed sugar and rainbow sprinkles.

Customers can search on their McDonald’s apps to see if the pies are available at a location near them.

Some users on Twitter have already had luck finding the coveted pastry in California, Ohio, Texas and New York, among other select regions.

As if I needed another reason to love moving to Texas! @McDonalds holiday pies! Utah hasn't had these for years!



Oh how I've missed you dear holiday pie! pic.twitter.com/XH6p5WNTMi — Sterling Chin (@SilverJaw82) November 27, 2021

Up in the am @McDonalds wow the Holiday Pie is back yessir I’m goin everyday of December my favorite combination #HolidayPie #CaramelFrape #Mcgriddle pic.twitter.com/yIAQcLz9Rm — Jamal Tescum (@JamalTescum) December 1, 2021

The way the light is shining on this @McDonalds holiday pie



Shew, just shew pic.twitter.com/TMak6jmwEn — Dr. Annette Wallace (@Aewallace8) November 30, 2021

HOLIDAY PIE IS BACCCCKKKKKK at @McDonalds My apologies to my southern loves who’ll never know. pic.twitter.com/AsIEbna1an —

HOLIDAY PIES ARE AT MCDONALDS AND IM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/EXcIZL9IVM — ♡ ash ♡ ⁷ ☽ loves seokjinnie (@tinyyoonmins) December 1, 2021

McDonald's valuation was up 17.63% year over year as of late Thursday afternoon.