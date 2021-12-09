Instagram Is Bringing Back Users' Favorite Feature Early Next Year

Many have had points of contention with Instagram’s ever-changing algorithm, which has sent influencers and brands into a frenzy trying to figure out why certain posts show up when they do and why feeds tend to prioritize specific posts over others.

According to the company, Instagram determines posts that users see based on three factors: “likelihood you’ll be interested in the content, date the post was shared, previous interactions with the person posting.”

But it looks like the app is heading back to its roots. As confirmed on Wednesday via Twitter, the social media giant announced that it would be adding an option early next year for users to opt in to a chronological feed on their accounts.

“We want people to have meaningful control over their experience," the company posted. "We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order."

We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year! — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 8, 2021

Instagram clarified that the chronological feed option will not be automated and that more information will be available as the rollout takes place.

Most recently, Instagram made a change to feeds where users will now see posts from accounts that they don’t follow, but will be served posts that they will most likely be interested in.

The ability to begin curating feed prioritization and order would be a major step, given how Instagram has been known to hold its algorithmic formula as an ironclad secret. The new feed options would put much of the content each user is being served back into their hands, which could directly impact users and brands that leverage the app for paid promotions, ads and partnerships — for better or for worse.

Instagram is owned by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), which was up 18.94% year over year as of Thursday morning.