Elon Musk Slams Elizabeth Warren, Calls Her 'Senator Karen': 'Stop Projecting!'

Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from expressing himself, especially when it comes to political beliefs regarding taxation of politicians and billionaires.

On Tuesday, the Tesla CEO took to Twitter to throw hands with Senator Elizabeth Warren after she had some choice words about him winning Time’s coveted Person of the Year award for 2021.

Massachusetts-based Warren tweeted out a Boston Globe article announcing Musk as the POTY alongside a caption slamming Musk for not paying income taxes.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” she wrote.

Warren’s words were in reference to the contentious fact that Musk, alongside other billionaires, does not have to pay personal income taxes on his wealth because he does not earn a standard salary or bonus and can only be taxed if he sells shares in Tesla.

Naturally, Musk fired back in a series of loaded tweets.

“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” he clapped back, followed by a praying hands emoji. “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

Musk then hit at Warren presumably for her decisions with state budgeting, saying “don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already” after telling her to “stop projecting” alongside a Fox News article that accused Warren of lying about her Native American heritage.

“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” he finished on his rant.

Earlier this year, Musk went after former Presidential candidate and chair of the Senate budget committee, Bernie Sanders, after the latter tweeted that Americans “must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.”

Musk’s response? Telling Sanders, "I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

As of last Thursday, Musk had sold 934,091 shares of Tesla valuing $963.2 million, per filings with the SEC.

He has vowed to sell 10% of his total stock in the company.

Musk’s net worth was an estimated $251.6 billion as of Wednesday morning.

