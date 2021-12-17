Get 22 Project Management Courses on Sale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Efficiency is the name of the game for any business in any industry. If you can't get your projects done on time and under budget, you can expect your business to struggle to stay in the black. That's why instituting project management principles in your business is so important.

If you're not sure where to start with project management, check out The Premium 2022 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle, on sale for just $45.99 (reg. $4,400) today.

This massive bundle includes 22 courses on some of today's top project management methodologies and tools, with training from experts like William Stewart, Ph.D. (4.5/5 instructor rating), Mauricio Rubio (4.3/5 rating), and Paul Ashun (4.4/5 rating).

The bundle starts with a quick one-hour course that will elucidate the difference between a process, project, and program. You'll learn the most important concept in project management and understand the stages of a project. From there, you'll learn how to initiate, plan, execute, and wrap up any project in an organized fashion.

Then, you'll delve into the specifics of some of today's top project management methodologies. You'll cover Lean Six Sigma Green, Yellow, and Black Belts; delve into Lean and Agile; study to ace the PMP and PMI-ACP certification exams; and much more. Furthermore, you'll explore Jira, a simple, intuitive software development tool used by Agile teams around the world.

Finally, you'll also gain practical skills in compliance and risk management, leadership and communication, productivity, and more to help you be a better manager of people.

From Lean Six Sigma to ITIL to PMP and beyond, this massive bundle serves as your jumping off point into the world of project management. For a limited time, you can get The Premium 2022 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle on sale for just $45.99.

Prices are subject to change.