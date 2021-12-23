Elon Musk Talks About Missing His Besties After Moving to Texas

On Wednesday, news satire website the Babylon Bee published a video interview with Elon Musk and gave insight into his personal life and business pursuits.

picture alliance | Getty Images

One of the first topics covered was Musk's relocation from Silicon Valley to Texas. Despite there being "certainly many aspects" of California that he likes (namely his friends), the state has too many negatives to merit staying.

"Some of my best friends are in California. I do miss many aspects of California, especially my friends. [California is] beautiful, and there's lots of cool things," Musk said during an interview. "But it's increasingly difficult to get things done. California used to be the land of opportunity, and now it has become and is becoming more so the land of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation and scorn."

Related: Tesla Aspires to Become a Robotics Firm in Artificial Intelligence

Musk's Texas move has been more than a year in the making. In May of 2020, the Tesla CEO tweeted that he would move the company's headquarters and future programs after California officials refused to allow the automaker to reopen its Fremont factory during the pandemic. Earlier this month, Musk sold his last remaining home in San Francisco for $30 million.

The billionaire also touched on other topics in the interview, including his critiques of the metaverse as well as a tweet he made about starting a candy company (which we shouldn't expect anytime soon).

Related: Elon Musk: You Don't Need a College Degree to Work at Tesla