Learn a New Language with the World's Top-Grossing Language App

E-commerce is big and it's becoming easier for entrepreneurs to sell their products abroad. That's just one of the many reasons why it's good to learn a new language. While the benefits of reaching new markets and new customers are obvious, learning a new language can also provide cognitive benefits and help you work more efficiently and productively.

Babbel

So, really, the question is why haven't you started learning a new language already? Right now, the world's top-grossing language learning app, Babbel, is on sale for its lowest price ever. What do you say you start learning?

Babbel has more than 10 million users worldwide, who have helped propel the app to 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6 stars on the App Store. The Next Web calls it "one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere" while PCMag adds, “Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses in 14 languages.”

Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel focuses primarily on practical topics and conversation through bite-sized lessons. The goal is that you'll be able to speak confidently about topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and more in as little as one month.

With the 10- to 15-minute lessons, you'll cover useful topics while speech recognition helps keep your pronunciation on point and personalized review sessions reinforce your learning. You can sync your progress across all of your devices and learn at a range of skill levels whenever and wherever you want. Just download materials before you go off Wi-Fi for offline access.

Babbel is available in Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, English.

Ready to learn a new language? Normally $499, for a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel's All Language program for just $199 — that's 60 percent off.

