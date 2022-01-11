Stop Snoring with This Clever Mouthpiece

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It might sound obvious, but sleep is absolutely crucial to entrepreneurial success. You can't do much of anything well if you don't get a good night's sleep, and if you're making a habit out of restless sleep, you can pretty much guarantee your productivity will suffer.

VitalSleep

If your (or your partner's) snoring is keeping you from getting the sleep you need, it's time to nip it in the bud. With the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece, you can start working towards addressing your sleep problems. It's on sale for just $64.95 (reg. $99).

When snorers sleep, their muscles in the neck and throat relax, causing the tongue to fall back, thereby obstructing the airway. That partial obstruction leads to the sound of snoring. VitalSleep works to prevent the tongue from falling back in the first place, keeping an open airway to improve breathing and eliminate the snoring sound.

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, the mouthpiece is made of medical-grade, FDA-cleared, hypoallergenic materials that have undergone strict biocompatibility and toxicology testing to ensure safety, the company says. With a patented Accu-Adjust System, it's adjustable and custom-molded for a personalized fit, allowing for maximum performance.

Setting it up is easy. First, mold it to your teeth by heating the custom teeth impressions in hot water. Then make micro-adjustments to the lower tray to ensure your jaw moves forward, opening the throat's airway. Then just wear it each night and start waking up feeling better rested and more refreshed. It's a simple way to address the snoring problem and start getting a better night's sleep every night.

Take snoring out of your life and be your most productive self each and every day. For a limited time, you can get the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece for 35 percent off $99 at just $64.95. It's an investment that should pay dividends over time.

Prices are subject to change.