As E-commerce Booms, It's Time to Learn Web Development

The business world has gone digital, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. E-commerce grew by more than 18 percent in 2021 and there's little sign that will slow down. As such, entrepreneurs should be looking to the web to grow their businesses.

While there are many tools out there to help you leverage digital marketing channels or build websites, you won't be able to get the personal touch you're looking for unless you learn web development yourself. If you're looking to learn a new skill in 2022, The 2022 Web Development for Beginners Bundle can help.

This beginner-friendly bundle includes eight courses and 30 hours of training from top instructors like Praveenkumar Bouna (4.6/5 instructor rating), Oak Academy (4.4/5 rating), and Brian Hussey (4.0/5 rating). You'll master coding basics and explore a number of exciting web development platforms as you grow your programming skills.

Starting out, you'll learn CSS3 without relying on frameworks, code snippets, templates, or plugins, allowing you to design a webpage from scratch. From there, you'll get up to speed with C++ and Object-Oriented Programming. You'll learn the characteristics of OOP, learn the basic control structures for programing classes, learn dynamic polymorphism, and much more.

You'll also become familiar with web development frameworks like Angular 8, Google Flutter Dart, Visual Code Studio, and more. There's even a course dedicated to OpenAI documentation, so you can connect to a massive host of web APIs to improve your site's interactivity and capabilities. Before you know it, you'll be able to build a comprehensive, user-friendly site from scratch.

Start your web development journey today. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 Web Development for Beginners Bundle for just $29.99 (reg. $1600) and start building your business's digital presence fast.

