12 Ways to Boost Your Confidence in 2022

Confidence is one of the most important qualities to have in life. It impacts you on a personal level, professionally and even socially.

While it's easy to assume confident people are just "born that way," the reality is you can boost your confidence and self-esteem regardless of whether it's something that comes naturally to you.

Here are 12 tips to become more confident in your abilities so that you can finally step into your potential and go after the opportunities you want for yourself and your future.

1. Start by acknowledging your accomplishments

Give yourself credit where it is due! You have achieved many things in your life, big and small, and you should be proud of that. Make a “win” list of the things that you are proud of and keep it visible, especially on the days that you need an extra boost.

2. Think about the qualities that make you unique

No one else has the same combination of qualities as you do, so celebrate that! Consider how you can amplify your strengths and don’t dim your light. Start by sharing your talents with others and allowing the joy it brings you to fuel your next positive step forward. Similar to your “win” list, write an “I am” list with all of the amazing qualities you possess.

3. Do the work

Nothing boosts your confidence more than knowing that you’re prepared. Trust yourself and practice in advance if you know your knowledge may be tested. Simulating the experience and how you’ll handle the challenges will help boost your confidence. Additionally, committing to doing one thing a day that lights you up and brings you joy will build your confidence and keep your mindset in a great place.

4. Address your fears head-on

Fear can be one of the most debilitating emotions and can shatter your confidence if you’re not careful. Instead of empowering the fear, come up with a game plan for how you will address it if, by chance, it actually happens.

5. Dress the part

How you show up matters. You don’t have to wear expensive clothes or the latest trend to make a statement and feel great. Take pride in your appearance and how you present yourself. Make sure your clothes fit well and you’re comfortable both sitting and standing.

6. Smile and stand tall

It’s amazing what posture and a smile can do for your confidence level. Practice standing or sitting tall with your chin up and shoulders back as much as you can. We’ve all become a little more accustomed to hunching over the computer in our very virtual world, so there may be some additional correcting that needs to occur. Try smiling when you feel less confident and watch what it does to your mood. Science has shown that the mere act of smiling can lift your mood, lower stress and boost your immune system because it naturally releases endorphins and serotonin, both of which increase your happiness. Do this throughout the day and appreciate the difference you feel when you do.

7. Fake it until you make it

Sometimes in order to become more confident, you need to act like you already are confident. By doing this, over time you will start to feel more self-assured. Try listening to affirmations and guided meditations to start reframing the thoughts you fill your mind with and identify statements that help elevate your mindset. Try looking in the mirror and saying “I am enough” first thing in the morning and give yourself a "high five." It’s incredible what these small actions can do for your confidence and self-esteem.

8. Be around other positive people who will support and encourage you on your journey

Sometimes you might benefit from “borrowed confidence,” and by that, I mean the support and belief that others have in you. Make sure that those around you are lifting you up, not pulling you down, and graciously accept any motivating comments, compliments or support you receive from them. Do not downplay your achievements, strengths or wins. When you do, you’re signaling to yourself that you’re not as incredible as you truly are, and that limiting belief can hinder your level of confidence.

9. Visualize yourself achieving your goals

Seeing yourself successful will help boost your confidence and give you the motivation to keep going. When it comes time to make moves, focus on what the outcome will do for your future to keep yourself moving forward. When you’re connected to your “why,” you’re less likely to get in your own head and deter yourself from forward momentum.

10. Take care of your mental and physical health

Your confidence is directly connected to how you feel. Eat well, exercise and get enough sleep. Pay attention to not only physical signs and symptoms, but also mental-health changes that need to be addressed. If you don’t make time for wellness, you’ll be making time for illness, so create a routine for yourself that helps both areas. When you’re in a good place mentally and physically, you’re much more likely to have the confidence you need to make the next positive move in the direction you want to go.

11. Adopt a growth mindset and don't focus on perfection

You’ll build your confidence, rather than allowing yourself to believe that you are either a success or a failure. When you see and acknowledge what you’re learning and how you’re developing, you’ll see your confidence simultaneously improve because you’re giving yourself the chance to step outside your comfort zone and learn new things.

12. Keep doing it

Repetition builds resilience and grit, which, in turn, boost your confidence. Knowing that you are capable of making progress and navigating challenges will undoubtedly make it easier the next time you do something that requires your confidence to show up.

Building confidence is not always easy, but with time and effort, it can be done. Remember to start small, celebrate your accomplishments, think positively about yourself and surround yourself with people who will support you. And most importantly, don’t give up on yourself — you are worth it!