...so don't market to them as though they are.

August 13, 2002 1 min read

Even though many baby boomers are now over 50, don't make the mistake of marketing to them the same way you would to seniors. Boomers don't think of themselves as "old" or "seniors." The moral? The same marketing approaches that appealed to boomers when they were 30 will appeal to them when they're 50, 60 and 70.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need