Bridge Medical GPO Partners With Dubai-Based Social Enterprise Enable To Develop Employment Opportunities For The UAE's People Of Determination

Enable, a Dubai-based social enterprise that empowers people with disabilities, has been appointed as the 2022 CSR partner for Bridge Medical GPO, a healthcare group purchasing organization, with the two entities set to jointly work on supporting and raising awareness of people of determination.

The new partnership, which has officially been unveiled at the Arab Health 2022, is aligned with Dubai's newly introduced Corporate Social Responsibility policy which seeks to inspire the private sector to contribute to the community.

In partnering with Enable, Bridge Medical GPO, one the first healthcare group purchasing organizations to launch in the UAE, is now also one of the first to embrace the Dubai government's plan to encourage more corporate social responsibility in the private sector.

“As President and CEO of Bridge Medical GPO, I am pleased to confirm the announcement of our partnership with Enable as the cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility program for 2022,” said James Counts, President and CEO of Bridge Medical GPO. "Enable’s Desert Group Work Inclusion Program provides those with special needs the ability to create a variety of quality home and garden products and the entrepreneurial skills to start their own retail business, and therefore achieve financial sustainability. We are humbled and pleased for the opportunity to be able to assist in this most worthy endeavor.”

Bridge Medical GPO focuses on optimizing procurement practices and reducing supply chain costs for healthcare organizations, including hospitals, clinics and laboratories. The company has now outlined a plan which will focus on delivering performance optimization across the entire UAE healthcare sector. This will include implementing best practice procurement processes and optimizing supply chains to bring increased commercial benefits to hospitals, vendors, and providers in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, recently said that social responsibility plays a key role in building a strong and cohesive society.

"The deep commitment demonstrated by local companies and the private sector to social responsibility values reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote partnerships between the private, public and nonprofit sectors with the aim of creating a positive impact on the community,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, at a meeting recently held at Expo 2020 Dubai. "The concept of social responsibility represents the commitment of companies to enhance the wellbeing and happiness of the community. Strong partnerships with the private sector, which is a strategic partner in our development journey, is vital to accelerate our development plans.”

