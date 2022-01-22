10 Apps to Help You Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you make a New Year's resolution this year? Already on the brink of giving it up? We've rounded up some apps and software to help you stick to your resolutions and maybe even help you develop some better habits. Check them out.

1. XSplit VCam Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Mac & Windows)

If you've resolved to be more productive with your video meetings this year, XSplit VCam can help. This software works as a virtual green screen for your webcam, letting you blur, remove, or replace your background instantaneously. Whether you want to annotate presentations in real-time or just amplify your meetings with video, XSplit VCam has you covered.

Get XSplit VCam for $29 (reg. $60), a savings of 51 percent.

2. PDF Expert Award-Winning Mac Software

Getting better at working with PDFs is an admirable resolution for everyone. And PDF Expert is a great start. This Apple Editors' Choice Award winner lets you edit and annotate PDFs, merge and sign documents seamlessly, and much more. It's a single solution for solving all of your PDF problems.

Get PDF Expert for $29.99 (reg. $79), a savings of 62 percent.

3. Design Wizard Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Resolved to spruce up your marketing and social media this year? Design Wizard Pro helps you do it without needing any design expertise. This intuitive platform gives you access to 1.2 million curated images, 120 free fonts, and 30,000 design templates to amplify all of your materials.

Get Design Wizard Pro for $39 (reg. $599), a savings of 93 percent.

4. 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

Want to read more this year? 12min will help you do it without putting you in a time crunch. This service consolidates popular books into audio or text summaries designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes.

Get 12min for $39 (reg. $399), a savings of 90 percent.

5. TravelHacker Premium Subscription

Ready to make up for lost travel time in 2022? TravelHacker helps you find cheap tickets and research the reopening status and travel restrictions in 124 countries and 3,800 airports around the world. It's a central hub to help you manage all of your travel plans this year, all while finding the best deals possible.

Get a TravelHacker Premium Subscription for $39 (reg. $250), a savings of 84 percent.

6. iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription

If you want to be more organized between your physical and digital lives this year, iScanner can help. This powerful digital office uses AI to make high-quality scans of documents and lets you edit, markup, and share them. It's the number-one Scanning App on the App Store with more than 70 million downloads and a 4.8-star rating.

Get iScanner for $39.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 79 percent.

7. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan

As an entrepreneur, you manage huge amounts of data. Degoo helps you keep it securely backed up and manageable. With more secure backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, Degoo makes it easy to organize your files and keep your backups automatically up to date.

Get Degoo Premium for $49.99 (reg. $900), a savings of 94 percent.

8. Nichesss AI Copywriter: Lifetime Subscription

Scale your marketing this year with help from Nichesss AI Copywriter. This AI-powered copywriter helps you create comprehensive content, from YouTube video ideas to social media posts in just a matter of a few clicks. Just input some information, click, and choose from AI-assisted suggestions.

Get Nichesss AI Copywriter for $59.99 (reg. $999), a savings of 93 percent.

9. iBrave Cloud Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

If you're investing in websites for your company this year, iBrave is an excellent budget-friendly hosting solution. iBrave offers unlimited bandwidth, storage, and more for all of your websites and subdomains for one low price.

Get iBrave Cloud Web Hosting for $99.99 (reg. $2,997), a savings of 96 percent.

10. Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning software for good reason. Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel uses a bite-sized, conversation-focused curriculum to help you learn new languages quickly. It has more than 10 million users worldwide that have helped propel it to 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6 stars on the App Store.

Get Babbel for $199 (reg. $499), a savings of 60 percent.

