Start Becoming a Microsoft Office Master for Less

Microsoft Office is the world's most ubiquitous business software suite. From basic word processing to data analysis to communication and more, Office is trusted in virtually all industries, from small offices to Wall Street. And while most people have at least a basic understanding of MS Office, few realize just how much you can do with this powerful suite.

In The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle, you'll take a deep dive into the entire Office suite, getting an advanced education that will help you do more with your Microsoft Office subscription. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $2200).

This 11-course bundle includes training from leading experts like Magine Solutions (4.6/5 instructor rating), Nikolai Schuler (4.6/5 rating), and Earn and Excel (4.4/5 rating). You'll cover just about all of Microsoft Office, from Word and Excel to PowerPoint, Access, Teams, and more.

Starting with some of the more basic programs, you'll get familiar with the Word toolbar, Ribbon, and basic operations, as well as formatting tools. From there, you'll learn how to take your Excel skills to the next level by working with PivotTables. You'll analyze data from a number of real-world case studies, explore data design and formatting options, cover visualization methods, and more. Additionally, you'll learn how to export data to Power BI to create data models, master DAX, and tell stories with data.

Beyond the common programs, you'll also explore Microsoft 365 Teams, learn how to take effective notes with OneNote, build databases with Access, manage documents and subsites with SharePoint, create mobile apps with Power Apps, and more. It's a complete Office education you won't find elsewhere.

Become your office's Microsoft Office master. Right now, you can get The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

