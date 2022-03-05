The Digital Marketing Changes That Will Impact Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you in the business world and wondering what technological advancements are in store for the rest of the year? In today’s competitive environment, entrepreneurs and business leaders need to understand current technological trends to grow their businesses and stand out from the crowd. From blockchain to the internet of things, technology is transforming the business world.

Unfortunately, experts think that many businesses in the United States aren’t utilizing tech tools to their maximum benefit. Here's how your enterprise can take advantage of them.

Google’s cookie changes

Google cookies have been essential for marketers as they use them to track website visitors and gather essential data that helps in targeting specific audiences. Marketers also use them to learn about potential customer behaviors and improve user experience.

Unfortunately, Google announced it’ll eliminate third-party cookies in 2022. What does this mean for marketers and advertisers?

With this change, many marketers believe it’ll be challenging to track the correct data. Advertisers looking to stay ahead of the competition will need to utilize and scale first-party data. Google won’t delete cookies before finding other effective ways to measure performance and target advertising. This calls for technology producers and marketers to cooperate and discover better retargeting techniques.

Related: 5 Tips for Creating Innovative UX Design

Apple’s privacy changes will push marketers to focus on firsthand data

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, says “Apple's changes encourage more businesses to conduct commerce on our platforms, by making it harder for them to basically use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platform." While privacy is a primary concern for many individuals, many people can give their data to marketers as long as they find value in your offers and can trust you.

With Apple’s privacy changes, marketers need to focus on establishing trust and long-term relationships with customers in 2022. For example, they could use email marketing, high-quality content and SEO to gain organic traffic.

By understanding your customer’s journey and creating targeted content, you can reach your audience in all of your funnel steps. To win this race, you’ll need to use your channels and leverage first-party data in this era of privacy first.

Regulations prohibiting retargeting

Agency rulemaking, proposed legislation and the promise of web decentralization could lead to noteworthy changes in the working of digital advertisement in 2022 and beyond.

On January 18, 2022, Senator Cory Booker, Representative Jan Schakowsky and Representative Anna Eshoo introduced the Banning Surveillance Advertising Act. The legislation would ban advertisement platforms such as Google Ads and Facebook from targeting people based on behavioral data and some forms of personal information.

Related: Digital Transformation: How to Make Your Way Through the Cloud

How you can stay ahead of the competition

If you’re an entrepreneur or business leader looking to stand out from the competition, you need to establish a personalized program to help you achieve your goals. You want to anticipate these possible changes and incorporate them into your strategies. You should also check what other entrepreneurs and business leaders are doing and learn from them.

Here are a few tips you can implement to stay relevant and ahead of your competitors:

Expand your offer

Focus on new markets

Maintain your existing customers

Update your image

Enhance your marketing

Understand your customers

Understand the competition

Jump on the bandwagon

If you’re an entrepreneur, you probably understand how investing in tech for your business can be critical. These are some of the tech trends and changes you should expect moving forward. If you’re committed to your entrepreneurial endeavors, you want to stay ahead of competitors by integrating the latest tech trends in your business. It’s one of the best ways you can compete with large and established corporations. Embracing them can determine your business’s success in 2022 and beyond.

Related: Where Entrepreneurs Can Innovate in the Streaming Service Space