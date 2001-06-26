The search is on for the nation's best business name. Is it yours?

June 26, 2001 1 min read

Think you've got the best business name in America? Then enter Jane Applegate's "Name to Fame" contest, co-sponsored by Entrepreneur magazine. The winner receives a free consultation with Entrepreneur.com marketing expert Kim T. Gordon, a library of business books and a year's subscription to Entrepreneur. The winning business will also be featured in the December issue of Entrepreneur.

Eligible contestants must have 100 or fewer employees. To enter, send your business card and a letter describing your business (in 50 words or less) to Jane Applegate, Attn: Name to Fame Contest, SBTV Corp., P.O. Box 768, Pelham, NY 10803. Entries must be received by 5 p.m., September 14, 2001.