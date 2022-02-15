30 Jobs That Are Seriously in Demand for 2022

It has been a journey, folks. But we’ve arrived at a job market so scorching it could take on a sizzling fajita platter. The number of job openings in the U.S. reached record peaks in late 2021, the highest levels to the tune of millions in at least two decades, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

SEARCH OPEN JOBS ON THE MUSE! See who’s hiring here, and you can even filter your search by benefits, company size, remote opportunities, and more. Then, sign up for our newsletter and we’ll deliver advice on landing the job right to you.

“It’s no secret that we are in a hot job market,” says Andrew Hunter, cofounder of the job search engine Adzuna, which aggregates postings from other sites. A report Adzuna released in January 2022 echoes the BLS data: The site logged more than 8.7 million vacancies in November 2021, more than double the number it saw at the beginning of the same year.

“In January 2021, employers cautiously navigated hiring needs, but by November employers had turned the taps on and were looking to take on a flood of new staff. The vaccine rollout has boosted confidence, businesses are growing, and after reevaluating their work-life goals many Americans are switching jobs,” Hunter says, describing what for months we’ve all been calling “the Great Resignation” (or “the Great Reshuffle” or one of many nicknames this wave of quits has racked up). “Now employees and job seekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to looking for a job.”

All that’s to say that you have options. But some kinds of jobs are particularly in demand. Adzuna’s report also compared the number of vacancies by role in January and November 2021 found that some job titles saw especially dizzying growth—from warehouse workers and delivery drivers companies need to fulfill all those online orders to the recruiters that make all the other hiring possible. While the report looks back at 2021, it’s perhaps a harbinger of what 2022 might bring.

Below are the roles that saw the biggest increases in demand. You can click on each job title to search for the latest job postings on The Muse—where you can also filter your search further by perks and benefits (e.g., mentor programs, unlimited vacation, or paternity leave), leadership attributes (e.g., Black or female founded/led), company size, remote/flexible opportunities, and more to find the gig that’s right for you. Because it’s a job seeker’s market, and it’s your turn to call the shots.