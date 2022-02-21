These Are The Ten Biggest Networking And Communications Equipment Companies

The networking and communications equipment industry includes companies that make and sell integrated telecom products and networking equipment, including data routers, switching products and more. The sector has been growing rapidly and is expected to continue performing well on the back of the rapidly expanding communication sector. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest networking and communications equipment companies.

Buffik / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Ten Biggest Networking And Communications Equipment Companies

We have used the latest available revenue figures to rank the ten biggest networking and communications equipment companies. We have only included Fortune 1000 companies on our list. Here are the ten biggest networking and communications equipment companies:

EchoStar (>$2.09 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, this company designs, develops and distributes digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)'s shares are up by over 1% year to date and by over 18% in the last year. EchoStar shares are currently trading at over $26 and have a 52-week range of $21.32 to $30.90.

F5 Networks (>$2.2 billion)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, this company develops, markets and sells application delivery networking products aimed at optimizing the performance and security of storage systems, applications and servers. F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV)'s shares are down by over 17% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last year. F5 Networks shares are currently trading at over $201 and have a 52-week range of $174.34 to $249.

Arista Networks (>$2.4 billion)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, this company develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s cloud networking solutions include EOS (Extensible Operating System), routing platforms, and a set of network applications and Ethernet switching. The company's shares are down by over 12% year to date but are up by almost 62% in the last year. Arista Networks shares are currently trading at over $125 and have a 52-week range of $65.52 to $148.57.

Palo Alto Networks (>$2.8 billion)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, this company provides network security solutions to government agencies, enterprises and service providers. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)'s shares are down by over 13% year to date but are up by over 21% in the last year. Palo Alto Networks shares are currently trading at around $480 and have a 52-week range of $311.56 to $572.67.

Ciena (>$3.5 billion)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, this company deals in network and communication infrastructure. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has the following business segments: Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, and Global Services. The company's shares are down by almost 11% year to date but are up by over 26% in the last year. Ciena shares are currently trading at around $64 and have a 52-week range of $47.52 to $78.28.

Juniper Networks (>4.4 billion)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, this company designs, develops, and sells products and services for high-performance networks. Through its products and services, the company serves cloud providers, service providers, governments and other enterprises. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)'s shares are down by almost 4% year to date but are up by over 43% in the last year. Juniper Networks shares are currently trading at over $34 and have a 52-week range of $23.12 to 36.03.

Motorola Solutions (>$7.8 billion)

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, this company deals in communication infrastructure and related software, devices, accessories, and services. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has the following business segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The company's shares are down by almost 20% year to date but are up by over 19% in the last year. Motorola Solutions shares are currently trading at over $217 and have a 52-week range of $173.79 to $273.65.

Amphenol (>$8 billion)

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, this company designs, makes, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, sensor-based products, antennas, and more. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)'s shares are down by almost 13% year to date but are up by over 15% in the last year. Amphenol shares are currently trading at over $70 and have a 52-week range of $58.58 to $88.45.

CommScope Holding (>$8 billion)

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, this company offers infrastructure solutions for communications networks. Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has the following business segments: Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Broadband, Home, and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company's shares are down by over 6% year to date and by over 24% in the last year. CommScope Holding shares are currently trading at over $10 and have a 52-week range of $8.43 to $22.18.

Cisco Systems (>$51.9 billion)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, California, this company designs, makes, and sell products and services for the communications and information technology industry. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) works through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company's shares are down by almost 10% year to date but are up by over 25% in the last year. Cisco shares are currently trading at over $56 and have a 52-week range of $44.15 to $64.29.