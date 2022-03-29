The Demand for IT Is Here to Stay

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let’s face it, many industries and businesses were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. While some downed their tools, the IT industry continues to thrive and isn’t showing signs of slowing down. For example, according to KPMG’s 2020 global survey, 67 percent of public organizations say they put in place a digital transformation strategy due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was a wake-up call for businesses that preparation for uncertainty is critical for any enterprise.

Increased user-friendly applications for customer satisfaction

Many entrepreneurs understand how customer satisfaction can be critical in attracting and retaining customers. This phenomenon led business leaders to enhance their customer experience online. Companies had to deploy customer-friendly applications and systems to bridge the gap. Businesses enhanced online user experience to prevent existing customers from shifting to competitors.

Enhanced access security for remote workers

With the sudden increase in remote workers worldwide, organizations were at an increased risk of cyber attacks. This means businesses need to offer the right access security for remote workers. However, employers using non-company devices like smartphones and laptops faced increased security threats.

While a company should provide IT-configured devices to employees, sometimes the time required to purchase or the additional costs can prevent this.

Enhanced customer data collection through self-service apps

One of the primary reasons businesses should consider digital transformation is using apps that boost self-service resource access. It’s critical for organizations because it can also offer an excellent user experience. Self-service allows customers to do several things, including comparing prices, shopping and probably completing transactions. That said, self-service is essential for businesses when gathering valuable customer data. You can analyze it later and discover customer buying preferences and other attributes. These findings can help you design a marketing campaign with target customers in mind.

The rise of patch management

Soon after the pandemic hit the world, many businesses realized the importance of an effective patch management system. This is crucial, especially if remote working might impact security and system performance. Patch management is a great way to ensure that your company’s current system is in place for security enhancement. With increased cybercrime activities, you don’t want to expose your business to external hacking threats. The pandemic impacted many businesses to consider patching in their IT operations.

Why U.S. tech companies should consider nearshore outsourcing

With the continued shortage of software developers in the United States, companies can take advantage of nearshore outsourcing and work with other experienced tech experts. One of the benefits of doing this is reducing operational costs. This is because you won’t need to cater to travel expenses. You outsource your work to qualified and experienced IT professionals, meaning they have technical expertise, facilities and the necessary equipment. Outsourcing eliminates the cost a company would incur to recruit and train a team.

Is downsizing your IT department to cut costs feasible?

If you’re thinking of downsizing your IT department, think again! Whether you run a large corporation or a small business, Information Technology is an integral part of every enterprise. You need it now more than ever.

Here are essential roles IT can play in your business:

Communication between employees, customers and suppliers

As a business owner, you probably understand how proper communication is critical for an enterprise. As technology advances, companies can rely on proper communication tools for an effective operation. Whether using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telephones, video-conferencing systems or online meeting tools, employees, customers and suppliers can communicate seamlessly.

Data management

These are not the days of having large file rooms with cabinets. Today many companies store their documents in digital storage devices and servers. This allows authorized users to access them regardless of their location. A company can manage a large amount of data with minimal glitches.

Information system management

To gain from data storage, an organization needs to use it effectively. Many companies are using data strategically for progressive planning. With Management Information Systems (MIS), businesses can track productivity levels, expenses and sales. This way, an organization can check areas that need improvement and initiate the necessary changes.

Accelerate your digital transformation today

Businesses should not wait until they face a pandemic to implement a digital transformation strategy. If you haven’t done this in your company, you want to do it as soon as possible because you could be missing quite a lot. Learn from the Covid-19 pandemic and get prepared for the uncertainty.

