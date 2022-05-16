The Main Benefits of SEO Content Writing for New Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SEO is a very common term for business on the internet today. It would be surprising to find a person who has not heard about Search Engine Optimization and cares about their company's online presence. Beginning from mounting the website high on search results all the way to catering to customized searches, this tool is very essential for the digital presence and success of a business. In this day and age, online digital markets are taking the industry by storm as entrepreneurs grasp the essence of indulging in this trade. The benefits of content writing complimented by the direct line of contact with the customer without any foreign interference is a huge win, and no one would want to evade this opportunity.

Drawing from all that gain in this industry, one thought that troubles businessmen is the cutthroat competition in the industry. Owing to the comparatively easy establishment process, the number of businesses registering online is growing each second, and thus the competition for the B2C manufacturers continues to grow tight. Considering a scenario where seller A and seller B deal in headphones over the internet, and their products are identical, what would set their websites apart from each other once a user types in "headphones" on the search bar?

Content written under the careful and intricate eye of SEO can be the only point of differentiation between the two, and although it might take a while before the business begins to reap the benefits of this tool, it eventually turns out to be the champion in the long game. Here is a careful, handpicked list of benefits that a new business might accumulate from SEO optimization.

Leads to better user experience

The entire objective of a website is to create an appealing UI that eventually boosts the UX of the same. In a scenario where the website hosts the description of a particular product, but the written content is grammatically incorrect or does not appeal to the audience, it results in a bad impression on the user, and they will not spend time on that website. It is essential to design each page keeping in mind the user experience, because there is nothing surpassing its importance. The font used, the color of the font, its positioning on the webpage, are all very relevant actions towards more clicks, more leads and an improved brand recall. Eventually, the product would sell more, owing to the pleasant UX.

Primary source of leads

In the online business, it can be assumed that the company is aware of leads. The way inbound strategies are designed and placed in each website successfully leads from one product to another, most commonly prevalent in the case of B2B and B2C businesses. SEO optimized content is one of the main mediums for leads in a business, and therefore, it benefits the business daily. The tactics for SEO writing are aligned in a manner that would aid in generating new leads, and if such a tactic is failing to generate the same, you should revise it and apply new tactics in its place.

Results in higher conversion rate

SEO leads to the website ranking high on search engines, so there is a higher chance of the user buying the products or services from your website. Consider a physical market that deals in cricket bats, and two shops that are well known for their product. The customer will prefer to buy the bat from the shop that has an appealing appearance rather than the shop that does not. The SEO is the appearance for the digital website, and search engines place the websites with better SEO alignment at the top of search results. As users trust the search engine's algorithm and its rankings, they are much more likely to shop the product from the results ranked first.

Drives users to shop from physical store post search

Consider a B2C clothing apparel brand that is promoting itself through digital marketing. Having reached the designated customers through advertising, the next task at hand is convincing the customer to visit the physical stores through a pleasant UX. However, the UX consists of various elements, such as product picture, product description, smooth and convenient purchase process and premium after sales services. Once the content can persuade the customer of its quality through a relatable context and the sense of style, the customer would want to feel and look at the products physically, thus generating in-store sales.

Building of brand credibility

Although the basics of SEO reside within a few numbered contexts of ranking high, improving UI and UX and monitoring each minor aspect of the content displayed on the page, the benefits far outweigh this number. Another stark and very important aspect of business is building a brand image. Although, building one in a physical market may take a while, over the digital business, it is more about how efficiently the SEO team functions. It is pertinent to realize that once a website begins to rank in the top five search results, the visitors and users will realize that it is a premium brand. Thus, a community revolving around the brand will form, and brand loyalty will eventually increase the sales.

For young business, SEO is a boon, and technology is their key weapon to make sales. Such a business may have a premier product or cater the best service, but without a well-planned and thought-out process in SEO optimization and digital marketing, it is impossible for them to reach the correct customers. These days, there is little to no perspective for a business without a digital front, so it is very important that the website or the webpage is maintained regularly and efficiently. Once that begins to happen at the hand of trained professional content writers and content strategists, it is difficult to stop a brand or product from gaining prominence and profiting magnanimously.

